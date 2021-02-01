S&CO Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.80.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.