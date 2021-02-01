Scotiabank Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCI.B. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.00.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$57.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.99. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$46.81 and a twelve month high of C$66.87.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

