ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 2.9% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $36,204.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00142493 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.84 or 0.00866058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,126,299 coins and its circulating supply is 32,442,688 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net.

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.