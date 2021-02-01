SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives $30.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCYX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 over the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX opened at $7.47 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72. Analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

