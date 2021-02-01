SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 470,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SeaChange International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in SeaChange International by 178.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 68,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAC opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. Equities research analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

