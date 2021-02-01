Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $584.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce sales of $584.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.92 million. Seagen posted sales of $289.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,395 shares of company stock valued at $31,407,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Seagen by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Seagen by 32.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after acquiring an additional 126,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Seagen by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.86. 1,030,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,719. Seagen has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.11.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.