Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, an increase of 173.9% from the December 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

SHIP stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.