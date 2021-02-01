Seascape Capital Management Acquires 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price objective (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,637.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

