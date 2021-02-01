SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $150,812.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEAS. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

