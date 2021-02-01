Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading 5% Higher

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 2,431,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,169,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

SELB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

The company has a market cap of $453.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

