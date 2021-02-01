SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading 15.2% Higher

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.05. 934,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 494,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,471.89% and a negative return on equity of 272.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Analysts predict that SenesTech, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

