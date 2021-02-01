Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCRB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.07.

MCRB stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,797,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.