ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $590.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $565.48.

NOW stock opened at $543.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 42.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 79.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 94.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

