ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $595.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $538.00 to $595.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $565.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $543.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.45. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

