ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $610.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $565.48.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $543.16 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $566.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.45. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.