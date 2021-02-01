Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGBAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SES has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

