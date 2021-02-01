Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in January

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

SES stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SES has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGBAF. Berenberg Bank downgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SES currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

