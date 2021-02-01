Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in January

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

SGBAF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. SES has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGBAF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SES currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

