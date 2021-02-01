SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $184,643.90

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $184,643.90 and $33.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,293.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,305.68 or 0.03921677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.98 or 0.00387410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.68 or 0.01227491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.00529997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00420878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00259382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022213 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

