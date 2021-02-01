Shopping Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Shopping has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $1.90 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping token can now be bought for about $10.38 or 0.00030333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00142985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00066629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00037932 BTC.

Shopping Token Profile

Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,486 tokens.

Buying and Selling Shopping

