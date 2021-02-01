Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Increases By 105.7%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.