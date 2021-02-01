Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Decreases By 58.3%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.96. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $23.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

