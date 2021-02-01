Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Decreases By 27.3%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $15.40 on Monday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.