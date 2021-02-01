Short Interest in Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Rises By 41.4%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of MYAGF opened at $3.35 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.