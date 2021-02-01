Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Grows By 84.9%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the December 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,837. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

