Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Grows By 143.8%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the December 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 555,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BGY opened at $5.92 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

