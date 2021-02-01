Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Declines By 50.0%

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BSA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.15. 6,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

There is no company description available for Brightsphere Investment Group Inc

