Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Drops By 56.3%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 30,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

BPY opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

