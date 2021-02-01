Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Rises By 44.2%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the December 31st total of 549,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $336.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

