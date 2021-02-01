Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Drops By 44.3%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 9,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Capri by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after purchasing an additional 599,157 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $41.65. 2,098,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,284. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

