Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Grows By 30.1%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

CRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,820 shares of company stock worth $4,025,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

CRI stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,505. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $112.33.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

