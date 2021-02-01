Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Grows By 71.0%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the December 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5,364.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 679,735 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $9,498,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,455 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $3,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.97 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.