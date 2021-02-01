Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Grows By 71.0%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the December 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5,364.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 679,735 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $9,498,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,455 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $3,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CELH opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.97 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.