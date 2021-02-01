Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Expands By 166.7%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

CPAC stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.43 million, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $114.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

