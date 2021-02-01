Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Expands By 52.3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the December 31st total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 932,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,494. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

