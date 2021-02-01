Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Decreases By 28.0%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emmi in a research report on Sunday, December 20th.

Shares of Emmi stock remained flat at $$967.27 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $967.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $942.06. Emmi has a 1 year low of $958.74 and a 1 year high of $967.27.

About Emmi

Emmi AG develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, the Americas, and Europe. Its offers cow, goat, and sheep milk; mozzarella and fresh cheese, yogurt, drinking milk, and butter; fondue; energy milk and caffÃ¨ latte; ice cream; whey powder; protein products and milk powder/concentrates.

