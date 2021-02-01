Short Interest in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Grows By 53.5%

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.64. 10,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.67 million, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research raised EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

