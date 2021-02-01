Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Rises By 129.2%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the December 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,035.0 days.

HISJF stock remained flat at $$17.38 during midday trading on Monday. H.I.S. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

