Short Interest in Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Expands By 33.3%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Heritage NOLA Bancorp stock remained flat at $$12.49 during trading hours on Monday. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. Heritage NOLA Bancorp has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $13.10.

Get Heritage NOLA Bancorp alerts:

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.