Short Interest in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expands By 58.6%

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMSY stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,074. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HMSY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

