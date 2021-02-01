Short Interest in Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Declines By 53.9%

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,679,600 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the December 31st total of 7,981,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.2 days.

HUSKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Husky Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUSKF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600. Husky Energy has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

