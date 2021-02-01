Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Drops By 26.9%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $57.63. 62,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.49.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

