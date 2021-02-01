Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Decreases By 59.5%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NASDAQ:JSMD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $68.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.