Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Drops By 38.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 208,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,722. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

