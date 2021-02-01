Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Declines By 43.0%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,574. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $91.04 million and a P/E ratio of -11.56. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.