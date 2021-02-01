Short Interest in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Rises By 28.2%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:NOC traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,407. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $374.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.77.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

