Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declines By 31.8%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE JPS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 470,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 139.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 140,990 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $909,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $861,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,337,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 56,919 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,238.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 45,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

