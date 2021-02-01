Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Drops By 51.3%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 219,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 358,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $15.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.