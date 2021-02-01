Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Declines By 42.1%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 379,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NUVSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.21.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,191. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

