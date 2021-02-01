Short Interest in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Declines By 43.9%

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,600 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 642,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE ORCC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

