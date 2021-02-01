Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Decreases By 62.1%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Petrofac has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.25.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

